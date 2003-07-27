1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
The closest recorded distance between Earth and Mars is 56 × 106 km. If a golden eagle can travel to Mars at its top speed of 322 km/hr, calculate the time (in years) it would take the golden eagle.
A
14.65 years
B
16.09 years
C
18.52 years
D
20.13 years