8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is a gas contained in a cylinder with a piston.
Suppose that 150 J of energy is added to the system under these two scenarios:
(a) the piston is allowed to move
(b) the piston is not allowed to move
In which scenario does the gas have higher temperature after the input of energy?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Scenario (a) leads to a higher temperature.
B
Scenario (b) leads to a higher temperature.
C
Both scenario leads to the same temperature.
D
Cannot be determined.