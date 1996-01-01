8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following equations is the correct expression for ΔE (in terms of q and w) and ΔS (in terms of q and T) for a reversible isothermal process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔE = qrev + wmax; ΔS = qrev/T
B
ΔE = qrev/wmax; ΔS = qrev•T
C
ΔE = qrev•wmax; ΔS = qrev•T
D
ΔE = qrev/wmax; ΔS = qrev + T