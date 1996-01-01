9. Quantum Mechanics
Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
9. Quantum Mechanics Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the uncertainty in the position of a particle moving at a speed of 5.8×105 m/s and has an uncertainty in its velocity of 2.66×105 m/s. The mass of the particle is 2.16×10–28 kg.
Calculate the uncertainty in the position of a particle moving at a speed of 5.8×105 m/s and has an uncertainty in its velocity of 2.66×105 m/s. The mass of the particle is 2.16×10–28 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.83 pm
B
0.421 pm
C
0.918 pm
D
0.841 pm