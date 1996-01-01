8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction shows the atomization of HCl where the H–Cl bond is broken to produce H and Cl atoms in the gas phase:
HCl(g) → H(g) + Cl(g)
How is this reaction similar or different from the reverse of the standard enthalpy of formation of HCl(g)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The two reactions are the same.
B
The atomization of HCl is the reverse reaction of the formation equation.
C
In atomization, the products are in atomic form. In the reverse of the formation equation, the products are the standard form of the elements.
D
In atomization, the products are the standard form of the elements. In the reverse of the formation equation, the products are in atomic form.