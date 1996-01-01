8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
When potassium chloride (KCl) dissolves in water to form K+ and Cl– ions, the temperature of the solution decreases.
KCl(s) → K+(aq) + Cl–(aq)
Identify which has a higher enthalpy, KCl(s) or the K+ and Cl– ions.
When potassium chloride (KCl) dissolves in water to form K+ and Cl– ions, the temperature of the solution decreases.
KCl(s) → K+(aq) + Cl–(aq)
Identify which has a higher enthalpy, KCl(s) or the K+ and Cl– ions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
KCl(s) has higher enthalpy.
B
K+(aq) and Cl–(aq) ions have higher enthalpy.
C
Not enough information is given.