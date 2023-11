Calculate the amount of heat (in kJ) released when 35.0 g of benzene vapor is cooled from 96.0 ºC to 26.4 ºC. For benzene:

bp = 80.09 ºC, ΔH vap = 30.72 kJ/mol

mp = 5.49 ºC, ΔH fus = 9.87 kJ/mol

C p, liq = 136.0 J/mol K

C p, vap = 82.4 J/mol K