13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Heating and Cooling Curves
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The transition from solid to liquid crystal of compound X, which has a rod-like shape, occurs at 125 °C. The transition temperature changes when compound X is combined with compound Y, which has a curved shape. Predict whether the transition temperature will increase or decrease, and explain why.
The transition from solid to liquid crystal of compound X, which has a rod-like shape, occurs at 125 °C. The transition temperature changes when compound X is combined with compound Y, which has a curved shape. Predict whether the transition temperature will increase or decrease, and explain why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The transition temperature from solid to liquid crystal will decrease because the mixture is more disordered.
B
The transition temperature from solid to liquid crystal will increase because the mixture is more ordered.
C
The transition temperature from solid to liquid crystal will decrease because the mixture decreased in amount.
D
The transition temperature from solid to liquid crystal will increase because the mixture increased in amount.