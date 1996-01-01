14. Solutions
Freezing Point Depression
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
The density of 100.0 mL solution of 2.55% CaCl2 by mass is 1.025 g/mL. If 1.25 g of CaCl2 was added to the solution, calculate new the freezing point of the solution. The van't Hoff factor for CaCl2 is 2.5.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
+1.6°C
B
–1.6°C
C
+3.4°C
D
–3.4°C
E
–2.1°C