19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
106PRACTICE PROBLEM
The element hydrogen is a useful reagent. For example, it is used for the production of phosgene (carbonyl chloride) from gaseous carbon monoxide
CO(g) + Cl2(g) → COCl2(g)
This reaction will be spontaneous at temperatures lower than:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
342.6 K
B
481.0 K
C
672.2 K
D
791.0 K