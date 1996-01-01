19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
105PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethanol can be prepared in several ways. It can be produced during alcohol fermentation (Reaction A). It is also produced commercially from ethylene (Reaction B). Calculate the ΔG°rxn (kJ•mol–1) of each reaction.
A. C6H12O6(s) → 2 C2H5OH(l) + 2 CO2(g)
B. C2H4(g) + H2O(g) → C2H5OH(l)
Determine which method requires less energy under standard conditions.
Substance ΔG°f (kJ/mol)
C6H12O6(s) –910.4
C2H4(g) 68.4
C2H5OH(l) –174.8
H2O(g) –228.6
CO2(g) –394.4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A) –228 kJ/mol; B) –14.6 kJ/mol; Reaction B requires less energy under standard conditions.
B
A) –228 kJ/mol; B) –14.6 kJ/mol; Reaction A requires less energy under standard conditions.
C
A) –166.4 kJ/mol; B) 471.8 kJ/mol; Reaction B requires less energy under standard conditions.
D
A) –166.4 kJ/mol; B) 471.8 kJ/mol; Reaction A requires less energy under standard conditions.