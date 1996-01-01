Ethanol can be prepared in several ways. It can be produced during alcohol fermentation (Reaction A). It is also produced commercially from ethylene (Reaction B). Calculate the ΔG° rxn (kJ•mol–1) of each reaction.

A. C 6 H 12 O 6 (s) → 2 C 2 H 5 OH(l) + 2 CO 2 (g)

B. C 2 H 4 (g) + H 2 O(g) → C 2 H 5 OH(l)

Determine which method requires less energy under standard conditions.