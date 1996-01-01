16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of ICl3 with Cl2 produces ICl5.
ICl3(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ ICl5(g); Kp = 4.56
A reaction vessel is loaded with 0.450 atm ICl3, 0.400 atm Cl2, and 0.250 atm ICl5 at 100 °C.
Calculate the equilibrium partial pressure of each reaction component when the equilibrium state is achieved.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ICl3 = 0.266 atm; Cl2 = 0.316 atm; ICl5 = 0.384 atm
B
ICl3 = 0.316 atm; Cl2 = 0.266 atm; ICl5 = 0.384 atm
C
ICl3 = 0.384 atm; Cl2 = 0.266 atm; ICl5 = 0.316 atm
D
ICl3 = 0.266 atm; Cl2 = 0.384 atm; ICl5 = 0.316 atm