The reaction of ICl 3 with Cl 2 produces ICl 5 .

ICl 3 (g) + Cl 2 (g) ⇌ ICl 5 (g) ; K p = 4.56

A reaction vessel is loaded with 0.450 atm ICl 3 , 0.400 atm Cl 2 , and 0.250 atm ICl 5 at 100 °C.

Calculate the equilibrium partial pressure of each reaction component when the equilibrium state is achieved.