16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The equilibrium constant, Kc, for the reaction of PBr3 with Br2 is 37.
PBr3(g) + Br2(g) ⇌ PBr5(g)
If a 1.00 L reaction flask is loaded with 0.550 mol of PBr3 and 0.750 mol Br2, what would be the equilibrium concentration of PBr5 when equilibrium is established?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.415 M
B
0.830 M
C
0.497 M
D
0.248 M