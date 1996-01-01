1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
1. Intro to General Chemistry Classification of Matter
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The percentage of water in a sample was measured by a student. He did four trials and got 16.782%, 16.799%, 17.824%, and 16.723%. What should be the reported value of the percent of water?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16.999 %
B
17.032 %
C
16.768 %
D
16.923 %