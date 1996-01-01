1. Intro to General Chemistry
Classification of Matter
1. Intro to General Chemistry Classification of Matter
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the following separation method as distillation, filtration, or chromatography: Removing dust and other particulates from the air using air purifiers.
Classify the following separation method as distillation, filtration, or chromatography: Removing dust and other particulates from the air using air purifiers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
distillation
B
filtration
C
chromatography