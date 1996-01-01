13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following carboxylic acid derivatives:
Which statement is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All of the compounds have hydrogen bonding.
B
All of the compounds do not have London dispersion forces.
C
All of the compounds have ion-dipole forces.
D
All of the compounds do not have similar attractive forces.