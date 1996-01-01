13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular Forces
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement is true?
A
The boiling point of noble gases decreases as you go from top to bottom of the periodic table.
B
The boiling point of noble gases increases as you go from top to bottom of the periodic table.
C
The boiling point of noble gases remains the same as you go from top to bottom of the periodic table.
D
None of the above