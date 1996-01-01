Consider the following reaction: CO(g) + H 2 (g) ⇌ C(s) + H 2 O(g). The necessary thermodynamic data are given below. Does this reaction become more or less effective as the temperature rises?

ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K)

CO(g) –110.5 197.9

H 2 (g) 0 130.58

C(s) 0 5.69

H 2 O(g) –241.82 188.83