19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction: CO(g) + H2(g) ⇌ C(s) + H2O(g). The necessary thermodynamic data are given below. Does this reaction become more or less effective as the temperature rises?
ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K)
CO(g) –110.5 197.9
H2(g) 0 130.58
C(s) 0 5.69
H2O(g) –241.82 188.83
Consider the following reaction: CO(g) + H2(g) ⇌ C(s) + H2O(g). The necessary thermodynamic data are given below. Does this reaction become more or less effective as the temperature rises?
ΔH° (kJ/mol) S° (J/mol•K)
CO(g) –110.5 197.9
H2(g) 0 130.58
C(s) 0 5.69
H2O(g) –241.82 188.83
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will be more effective as the temperature rises.
B
The reaction will be less effective as the temperature rises.