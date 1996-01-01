11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Resonance Structures
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the thiocyanate ion, SCN– (carbon is the central atom), and its resonance structures. Identify the structure that contributes the most and the structure that contributes the least to the resonance hybrid. Justify your answer.
Consider the thiocyanate ion, SCN– (carbon is the central atom), and its resonance structures. Identify the structure that contributes the most and the structure that contributes the least to the resonance hybrid. Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Structure (c) contributes the most because it bears more formal charges on atoms and N is the most electronegative element so it can carry the negative.
Structure (a) contributes the least because S is the least electronegative atom so it is not favorable for it to carry the negative charge.
Structure (a) contributes the least because S is the least electronegative atom so it is not favorable for it to carry the negative charge.
B
Structure (b) contributes the most because it bears the least formal charge and N is the most electronegative element so it can carry the negative charge.
Structure (c) contributes the least because it bears more formal charges on atoms and N is smaller compared to C and S so it is not favorable for it to carry the negative charge.
Structure (c) contributes the least because it bears more formal charges on atoms and N is smaller compared to C and S so it is not favorable for it to carry the negative charge.
C
Structure (b) contributes the most because it bears the least formal charge and N is the most electronegative element so it can carry the negative charge. Structure (a) contributes the least S is the least electronegative atom so it is not favorable for it to carry the negative charge.
D
Structure (a) contributes the most because it bears the least formal charge on atoms and S is larger compared to C and N so it can carry the negative charge.
Structure (c) contributes the least because it bears more formal charges on atoms and N is smaller compared to C and S so it is not favorable for it to carry the negative charge.
Structure (c) contributes the least because it bears more formal charges on atoms and N is smaller compared to C and S so it is not favorable for it to carry the negative charge.