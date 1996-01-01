6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
Molecular Equations
An unknown solution was suspected to contain Sr2+, Cu+, and Ni2+ ions. The presence of the ions was qualitatively tested by the precipitation reactions listed below. When lithium bromide was added to the solution, a precipitate formed. When lithium sulfate was added to the solution after the precipitate had been removed, no precipitate formed. When lithium phosphate was added to the remaining solution, a precipitate formed. What are the net ionic equations of the reactions that resulted in precipitate formation?
A
Cu+(aq) + Br− (aq) → CuBr(s)
3 Ni2+(aq) + 2 PO43−(aq) → Ni3(PO4)2(s)
B
Ni2+(aq) + 2 Br−(aq) → NiBr2(s)
3 Sr2+(aq) + PO43−(aq) → Sr3(PO4)2(s)
C
Sr2+(aq) + 2 Br− (aq) → SrBr2(s)
3 Ni2+(aq) + 2 PO43−(aq) → Ni3(PO4)2(s)
D
Ni2+(aq) + 2 Br−(aq) → NiBr2(s)
3 Cu+(aq) + PO43−(aq) → Cu3PO4(s)
E
Sr2+(aq) + 2 Br− (aq) → SrBr2(s)
3 Cu+(aq) + PO43−(aq) → Cu3PO4(s)
F
Cu+(aq) + Br− (aq) → CuBr(s)
3 Sr2+(aq) + PO43−(aq) → Sr3(PO4)2(s)
