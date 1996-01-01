An unknown solution was suspected to contain Sr2+, Cu+, and Ni2+ ions. The presence of the ions was qualitatively tested by the precipitation reactions listed below. When lithium bromide was added to the solution, a precipitate formed. When lithium sulfate was added to the solution after the precipitate had been removed, no precipitate formed. When lithium phosphate was added to the remaining solution, a precipitate formed. What are the net ionic equations of the reactions that resulted in precipitate formation?