8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
8. Thermochemistry Internal Energy
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A reaction occurs in a cylindrical container with a movable piston that has a diameter of 55.0 cm. As the reaction proceeds, the height of the piston rises by 40.5 cm at a constant pressure of 0.965 atm. Calculate the change in volume in liters for the reaction. (Useful information: Vcylinder = πr2h, where h is the height; 1 L•atm = 101.325 J)
A reaction occurs in a cylindrical container with a movable piston that has a diameter of 55.0 cm. As the reaction proceeds, the height of the piston rises by 40.5 cm at a constant pressure of 0.965 atm. Calculate the change in volume in liters for the reaction. (Useful information: Vcylinder = πr2h, where h is the height; 1 L•atm = 101.325 J)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔV = 385 L
B
ΔV = 96.2 L
C
ΔV = 70.8 L
D
ΔV = 131 L