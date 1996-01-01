A reaction occurs in a cylindrical container with a movable piston that has a diameter of 55.0 cm. As the reaction proceeds, the height of the piston rises by 40.5 cm at a constant pressure of 0.965 atm. Calculate the change in volume in liters for the reaction. (Useful information: V cylinder = πr2h, where h is the height; 1 L•atm = 101.325 J)