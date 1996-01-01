8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a gas sample is contained in a cylinder with a movable piston, shown below.
A process with ΔH = –24.5 kJ and ΔU = –25.0 kJ is done on the gas sample at constant temperature and pressure. Which image corresponds to the state of the gas after the process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C