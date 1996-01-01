12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Electron Geometry
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many electron groups are around the central selenium atom in the selenate (SeO42-) anion? Which shape best describes the arrangement of electron groups around the central atom?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4; Square planar
B
4; Tetrahedral
C
4; Pyramidal
D
6; Tetrahedral
E
6; Octahedral