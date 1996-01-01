19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Entropy
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the signs of ΔH and ΔS for the process illustrated below? Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH is negative (–) because the reaction involves breaking bonds while ΔS is also negative (–) because the reaction resulted in fewer molecules.
B
ΔH is negative (–) because the reaction involves breaking bonds while ΔS is positive (+) because the reaction resulted in fewer molecules.
C
ΔH is positive (+) because the reaction involves breaking bonds while ΔS is positive (+) because the reaction resulted in fewer molecules.
D
ΔH is positive (+) because the reaction involves breaking bonds while ΔS is negative (–) because the reaction resulted in fewer molecules.