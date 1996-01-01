19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the reaction 4 Fe(s) + 3 O2(g) → 2 Fe2O3(s) is highly spontaneous, its change in entropy can be a very large negative value. Is this true or false? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The statement is true because the negative entropy of the system can be offset by the entropy of the surroundings.
B
The statement is false because the entropy of the system cannot be negative for a spontaneous reaction.
C
The statement is false because the entropy of the system should be a small positive value for the reaction to be spontaneous