18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the solution with the greatest buffer capacity among the representations of solutions shown below containing one or more of the following components: H2A, KHA, and K2A, where H2A is a weak diprotic acid. Note that K+ ions and water were omitted from the representation for clarity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) has the greatest buffer capacity.
B
(ii) has the greatest buffer capacity.
C
(iii) has the greatest buffer capacity.
D
(iv) has the greatest buffer capacity.
E
All of the buffer solutions have equal buffer capacity.