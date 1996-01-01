18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine what happens to the pH (increases, decreases, or remains the same) of a buffer solution containing equal concentrations of C6H7O7− and C6H6O72−on the addition of each of the following:
(a) K3C6H5O7
(b) NaBr
(c) C6H8O7
(d) HCl
(e) K2C6H6O7
(f) NaOH
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) increases(b) remains the same(c) decreases(d) remains the same(e) decreases(f) increases
B
(a) increases(b) decreases(c) increases(d) remains the same(e) decreases(f) decreases
C
(a) decreases(b) remains the same(c) increases(d) decreases(e) decreases(f) increases
D
(a) increases(b) remains the same(c) decreases(d) decreases(e) increases(f) increases