Determine what happens to the pH (increases, decreases, or remains the same) of a buffer solution containing equal concentrations of C 6 H 7 O 7 − and C 6 H 6 O 7 2−on the addition of each of the following:

(a) K 3 C 6 H 5 O 7

(b) NaBr

(c) C 6 H 8 O 7

(d) HCl

(e) K 2 C 6 H 6 O 7

(f) NaOH