10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
One way to give a relative value of electronegativity is based on the ionization energy and the electron affinity of the element. The EN value can be calculated using the equation: EN = k(I - EA). Calculate the value of the constant K given the EN value of chlorine of 3.0 from the periodic table.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.517 x 10-4
B
5.184 x 10-4
C
4.851 x 10-3
D
1.875 x 10-3