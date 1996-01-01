3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
Although zinc hydroxide is insoluble in water, it reacts with an aqueous solution of hydrochloric acid to produce zinc chloride and water:
Zn(OH)2(s) + 2 HCl(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + 2 H2O(l)
3.45 g of Zn(OH)2 react with 10.50 g of HCl. Calculate the number of moles of excess reagent when the reaction is complete.
A
0.257 mol HCl
B
0.0227 mol Zn(OH)2
C
0.219 mol HCl
D
0.347 mol Zn(OH)2