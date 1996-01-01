12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the hybridization of the O atom in dimethyl ether, the molecular geometry around the O atom, and the bond angle of the C–O–C bond.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Hybridization: sp2Molecular geometry: bentBond angle: 118°
B
Hybridization: sp3Molecular geometry: bentBond angle: 110°
C
Hybridization: spMolecular geometry: linearBond angle: 180°
D
Hybridization: sp2Molecular geometry: trigonal planarBond angle: 120°