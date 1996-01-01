8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ammonia (NH3) is the raw material used in the commercial production of nitric acid. The first step of the process is the oxidation of ammonia:
4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g)
Using standard enthalpies of formation, calculate ΔH°rxn for this reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
−405.33 KJ/mol
B
−905.24 kJ/mol
C
−226.31 kJ/mol
D
−301.75 kJ/mol