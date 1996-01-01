8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
Enthalpy of Formation
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethanol, a renewable fuel made from food sources, has been suggested to replace traditional fossil fuel gasoline. Find the standard enthalpy of reaction (ΔH°rxn) for the combustion of ethanol and calculate how much CO2 is released per kJ of energy produced. Calculate the same for octane (C8H18) and compare the two values. With respect to global warming, how does ethanol compare to octane?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔH°rxn = +1367.4 kJ/mol; Ethanol 0.0639 g CO2/kJ heat; Octane 0.0644 g CO2/kJ heat
B
ΔH°rxn = -1367.4 kJ/mol; Ethanol 0.0644 g CO2/kJ heat; Octane 0.0319 g CO2/kJ heat
C
ΔH°rxn = -726.7 kJ/mol; Ethanol 0.0639 g CO2/kJ heat; Octane 0.0644 g CO2/kJ heat
D
ΔH°rxn = -726.7 kJ/mol; Ethanol 0.0644 g CO2/kJ heat; Octane 0.0639 g CO2/kJ heat