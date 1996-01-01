Ethanol, a renewable fuel made from food sources, has been suggested to replace traditional fossil fuel gasoline. Find the standard enthalpy of reaction (ΔH° rxn ) for the combustion of ethanol and calculate how much CO 2 is released per kJ of energy produced. Calculate the same for octane (C 8 H 18 ) and compare the two values. With respect to global warming, how does ethanol compare to octane?