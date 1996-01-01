6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
130PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Nickel-Cadmium battery is rechargeable and is composed of a cadmium metal as an anode and a nickel(III) compound NiO(OH) supported on nickel metal as a cathode. This has an E° cell of 1.2 V and uses the following reactions:
Anode: Cd (s) + 2 OH− (aq) → Cd(OH)2 (s) + 2e−
Cathode: 2 NiO(OH) (s) + 2 H2O (l) + 2e− → 2 Ni(OH)2 (s) + 2 OH− (aq)
Overall: 2 NiO(OH) (s) + Cd (s) + 2 H2O (l) ⇌ 2 Ni(OH)2 (s) + Cd(OH)2 (s)
Find ΔG° (in kJ) and equilibrium constant K for the cell reaction at 25 °C.
A Nickel-Cadmium battery is rechargeable and is composed of a cadmium metal as an anode and a nickel(III) compound NiO(OH) supported on nickel metal as a cathode. This has an E° cell of 1.2 V and uses the following reactions:
Anode: Cd (s) + 2 OH− (aq) → Cd(OH)2 (s) + 2e−
Cathode: 2 NiO(OH) (s) + 2 H2O (l) + 2e− → 2 Ni(OH)2 (s) + 2 OH− (aq)
Overall: 2 NiO(OH) (s) + Cd (s) + 2 H2O (l) ⇌ 2 Ni(OH)2 (s) + Cd(OH)2 (s)
Find ΔG° (in kJ) and equilibrium constant K for the cell reaction at 25 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG° = −2.3×102 kJ; K = 3.7×1040
B
ΔG° = −1.2×102 kJ; K = 3.7×1040
C
ΔG° = 2.3×102 kJ; K = 3.7×10−40
D
ΔG° = 1.2×102 kJ; K = 3.7×1040