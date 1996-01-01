A Nickel-Cadmium battery is rechargeable and is composed of a cadmium metal as an anode and a nickel(III) compound NiO(OH) supported on nickel metal as a cathode. This has an E° cell of 1.2 V and uses the following reactions:

Anode: Cd (s) + 2 OH− (aq) → Cd(OH) 2 (s) + 2e−

Cathode: 2 NiO(OH) (s) + 2 H 2 O (l) + 2e− → 2 Ni(OH) 2 (s) + 2 OH− (aq)

Overall: 2 NiO(OH) (s) + Cd (s) + 2 H 2 O (l) ⇌ 2 Ni(OH) 2 (s) + Cd(OH) 2 (s)

Find ΔG° (in kJ) and equilibrium constant K for the cell reaction at 25 °C.