6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
131PRACTICE PROBLEM
The lead storage battery involves the following electrode half-reactions:
Anode: Pb (s) + HSO4− (aq) → PbSO4 (s) + H+ (aq) + 2 e−
(E° = 0.296 V)
Cathode: PbO2 (s) + 3 H+ (aq) + HSO4− (aq) + 2 e− → PbSO4 (s) + 2 H2O (l)
(E° = 1.680 V)
Overall: PbO2 (s) + Pb (s) + 2 H+ (aq) + 2 HSO4− (aq) → 2PbSO4 (s) + 2 H2O (l)
(E° = 1.976 V)
Find the ΔG° (in kJ) and K at 25 °C.
The lead storage battery involves the following electrode half-reactions:
Anode: Pb (s) + HSO4− (aq) → PbSO4 (s) + H+ (aq) + 2 e−
(E° = 0.296 V)
Cathode: PbO2 (s) + 3 H+ (aq) + HSO4− (aq) + 2 e− → PbSO4 (s) + 2 H2O (l)
(E° = 1.680 V)
Overall: PbO2 (s) + Pb (s) + 2 H+ (aq) + 2 HSO4− (aq) → 2PbSO4 (s) + 2 H2O (l)
(E° = 1.976 V)
Find the ΔG° (in kJ) and K at 25 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG° = −267.0 kJ ; K = 6.143×1046
B
ΔG° = 267.0 kJ ; K = 6.143×1046
C
ΔG° = −381.3 kJ ; K = 6.337×1066
D
ΔG° = 381.3 kJ ; K = 6.337×1066