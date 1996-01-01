6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
133PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following E°red
Cl2(g) + 2 e− → 2 Cl− (aq) E°red = 1.36 V
MnO4−(aq) + 8 H+(aq) + 5 e− → Mn2+(aq) + 4 H2O(l) E°red = 1.51 V
What is the value of the equilibrium constant for the reaction at 298 K?
10 Cl− (aq) + 2 MnO4−(aq) + 16 H+(aq) → 2 Mn2+(aq) + 8 H2O(l) + 5 Cl2(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1×103
B
4.5×10−26
C
2.2×1025
D
8.9×10−4