Given the following E° red

Cl 2 (g) + 2 e− → 2 Cl− (aq) E° red = 1.36 V

MnO 4 −(aq) + 8 H+(aq) + 5 e− → Mn2+(aq) + 4 H 2 O(l) E° red = 1.51 V

What is the value of the equilibrium constant for the reaction at 298 K?