6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
Incomplete combustion of natural gases results in the production of CO (g) as the only carbon-containing product. Choose the balanced chemical equation for the incomplete combustion of ethane (C2H6).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 C2H6 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 4 CO(g) + 6 H2O(g)
B
C2H6 (g) + O2 (g) → CO(g) + H2O(g)
C
C2H6 (g) + 3/2 O2 (g) → 2 CO(g) + H2O(g)
D
C2H6 (g) + O2 (g) → 2 CO2(g) + H2O(g)