6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the following as combustion, precipitation, or disproportionation.
i) 2 H2O2(aq) → 2 H2O(l) + O2(g)
ii) CH4(g) + O2(g) → CO2(g) +H2O(g)
iii) 2 NaOH(aq) + MgCl2(aq) → 2 NaCl(aq) + Mg(OH)2(s)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) combustion; ii) precipitation; iii) disproportionation
B
i) precipitation; ii) disproportionation; iii) combustion
C
i) disproportionation; ii) combustion; iii) precipitation