6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
95PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following balanced redox reaction,
Cr3+(aq) + Fe(s) → Cr(s) + Fe3+(aq)
What is the E°cell? Is the forward direction of the redox reaction spontaneous or nonspontaneous?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E°cell = 0.38 V
spontaneous
B
E°cell = -0.69 V
nonspontaneous
C
E°cell = 0.77 V
spontaneous
D
E°cell = -0.73 V
nonspontaneous
