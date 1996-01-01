12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the molecule CHBrO showing orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of bonds. What is the hybridization of the orbitals in the C-O bond?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
σ: C(sp3)-O(s); π: C(sp3)-O(s)
B
σ: C(sp2)-O(sp2); π: C(p)-O(p)
C
σ: C(sp2)-O(s); π: C(sp2)-O(s)
D
σ: C(sp2)-O(sp2); π: C(sp2)-O(sp2)