19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction of B2 molecules. If the reaction is spontaneous, determine the signs of ΔG, ΔS, and ΔH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG (−)
ΔS (−)
ΔH (−)
B
ΔG (+)
ΔS (−)
ΔH (+)
C
ΔG (−)
ΔS (+)
ΔH (−)
D
ΔG (−)
ΔS (−)
ΔH (+)
