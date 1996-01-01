19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given processes below, identify whether the free-energy changes (ΔG) for each will be positive, negative, or zero.
(a) water flowing down from a rocky slope
(b) when ethanol liquid evaporates at 64.7°C (normal boiling point)
(c) ice melts into liquid water at 0°C
For the given processes below, identify whether the free-energy changes (ΔG) for each will be positive, negative, or zero.
(a) water flowing down from a rocky slope
(b) when ethanol liquid evaporates at 64.7°C (normal boiling point)
(c) ice melts into liquid water at 0°C
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) ΔG = 0; (b) ΔG = (–); (c) ΔG = 0
B
(a) ΔG = 0; (b) ΔG = (–); (c) ΔG = (+)
C
(a) ΔG = (–); (b) ΔG = 0; (c) ΔG = 0
D
(a) ΔG = (+); (b) ΔG = 0; (c) ΔG = 0