6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
83PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine E° for the following reaction:
F2(g) + 2Na(s) → 2Na+(aq) + 2F−(aq)
Under standard-state conditions, is the reaction spontaneous?
Determine E° for the following reaction:
F2(g) + 2Na(s) → 2Na+(aq) + 2F−(aq)
Under standard-state conditions, is the reaction spontaneous?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E°cell = 5.58 V
The reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.
The reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.
B
E°cell = −5.58 V
The reaction is nonspontaneous under standard-state conditions.
The reaction is nonspontaneous under standard-state conditions.
C
E°cell = 0.16 V
The reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.
The reaction is spontaneous under standard-state conditions.
D
E°cell = −0.16 V
The reaction is nonspontaneous under standard-state conditions.
The reaction is nonspontaneous under standard-state conditions.