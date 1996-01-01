1. Intro to General Chemistry
Calculate the density (in g/cm3) of a rectangular tungsten bar weighing 415.5 g with the following measurements: height = 0.800 cm, width = 2.30 cm, and length = 11.7 cm.
A
13.2 g/cm3
B
9.49 g/cm3
C
19.3 g/cm3
D
11.4 g/cm3