Invar is an iron-nickel alloy. The composition of invar is 64.0% iron (d = 7.86 g/cm3) and 36.0% nickel (d = 8.90 g/cm3) by mass. Calculate the mass of an invar cylinder in grams that is 1.95 in. in length and 0.675 in. in diameter. Assume that its density changes linearly with composition.