Oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) is the measure of how much oxygenated hemoglobin is present in the blood relative to the total hemoglobin. For a healthy individual, the oxygen saturation must remain at least 94% at all times. An average human body contains 5.0 L of blood while there is 13.2 to 16.6 g/dL hemoglobin in the blood (male). Using an average of 14.9 g/dL hemoglobin in the blood and that 1 g of hemoglobin carries 1.39 mL oxygen, calculate the volume of oxygen (in mL) present in the blood.