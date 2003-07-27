1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
Dimensional Analysis
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Oxygen saturation (SpO2) is the measure of how much oxygenated hemoglobin is present in the blood relative to the total hemoglobin. For a healthy individual, the oxygen saturation must remain at least 94% at all times. An average human body contains 5.0 L of blood while there is 13.2 to 16.6 g/dL hemoglobin in the blood (male). Using an average of 14.9 g/dL hemoglobin in the blood and that 1 g of hemoglobin carries 1.39 mL oxygen, calculate the volume of oxygen (in mL) present in the blood.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
915 mL
B
844 mL
C
865 mL
D
973 mL