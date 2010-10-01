1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of coal contains 78% carbon and 18% nitrogen. How many tons of carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide will be produced if 3,039,934 tons of coal were completely burned?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.4x106 ton CO2 & 1.1x106 ton NO2
B
4.5x106 ton CO2 & 2.3x106 ton NO2
C
7.8x106 ton CO2 & 1.8x106 ton NO2
D
8.7x106 ton CO2 & 1.8x106 ton NO2