12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Bond Angles
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ketones can be derived from the oxidation of secondary alcohols. One example is that acetone (C3H6O) can be prepared from isopropyl alcohol (C3H8O). The Lewis structures of acetone and isopropyl alcohol are shown below:
Based on the given structure, estimate the C–C–O bond angles in each of the compounds.
Ketones can be derived from the oxidation of secondary alcohols. One example is that acetone (C3H6O) can be prepared from isopropyl alcohol (C3H8O). The Lewis structures of acetone and isopropyl alcohol are shown below:
Based on the given structure, estimate the C–C–O bond angles in each of the compounds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
acetone: 180°; isopropyl alcohol: 120°
B
acetone: 90°; isopropyl alcohol: 109.5°
C
acetone: 109.5°; isopropyl alcohol: 109.5°
D
acetone: 120°; isopropyl alcohol: 109.5°
E
acetone: 120°; isopropyl alcohol: 120°