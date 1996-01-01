12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Alkanes contain only single bonds, alkanes contain double bonds (C=C), and alkynes contain triple bonds (C≡C). Consider the compounds ethane (C2H6), ethene (C2H4), and ethyne (C2H2). Which would have the smallest C–C–H bond angle? Which would have the largest C–C–H bond angle?
A
smallest: ethane; largest: ethene
B
smallest: ethane; largest: ethyne
C
smallest: ethene; largest: ethyne
D
smallest: ethene; largest: ethane
E
smallest: ethyne; largest: ethene
F
smallest: ethyne; largest: ethane