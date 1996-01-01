11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the statement that describes the importance of the resonance structure shown to the actual structure of sulfur dioxide
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is the major contributor to the resonance hybrid
B
It is the only contributor to the resonance hybrid
C
It is a minor contributor to the resonance hybrid
D
It is not a contributor to the resonance hybrid