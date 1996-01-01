11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure Resonance Structures
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
When nitric acid loses an H+ ion, it forms a nitrate ion. This ion has three oxygens bonded to its central nitrogen atom. Does the nitrate ion need resonance structures to describe its Lewis structure?
When nitric acid loses an H+ ion, it forms a nitrate ion. This ion has three oxygens bonded to its central nitrogen atom. Does the nitrate ion need resonance structures to describe its Lewis structure?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, resonance structure is needed to describe the Lewis structure of the nitrate ion.
B
No, resonance structure is not needed to describe the Lewis structure of the nitrate ion.